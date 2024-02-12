7ATC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), hosts a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned United States Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies, and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)