Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), hosts a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned United States Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies, and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912990
    VIRIN: 240215-A-QM436-6711
    Filename: DOD_110128831
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT