7ATC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), hosts a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned United States Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies, and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|02.15.2024
Date Posted: 02.15.2024
|B-Roll
