433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen proved their readiness to fly, fight, and win… anytime, anywhere with their successful completion of Exercise Dragon’s Den, a complex multi-day training event during the first week of February 2024 designed to train and test warfighting.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912989
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-SE223-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110128757
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing Airmen Prove They Are Ready To Go Anywhere, Anytime, by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
