    Alamo Wing Airmen Prove They Are Ready To Go Anywhere, Anytime

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen proved their readiness to fly, fight, and win… anytime, anywhere with their successful completion of Exercise Dragon’s Den, a complex multi-day training event during the first week of February 2024 designed to train and test warfighting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912989
    VIRIN: 240205-F-SE223-9001
    Filename: DOD_110128757
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    433 Airlift Wing
    Dragon's Den Exercise
    Air Force Reserve Exercise

