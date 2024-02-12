USACE Upland Dredge Placement Area Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video explains the process of dredge material disposal into upland placement areas.



During dredge operations, a hydraulic cutterhead dredge mixes sediment and water together into a slurry. The slurry consists of approximately ten percent sediment and ninety percent water. Pumps aboard the dredge, transport the slurry through the dredge effluent pipeline into the placement area. The dredge effluent pipeline extends from the discharge end of the dredge, for up to several miles, to the upland placement area.



Typical features of an upland placement area include a containment dike, a perimeter road atop of the containment dike for site access, and a spillway structure; including an adjustable weir structure to adjust interior ponding elevation of water, and the placement area effluent pipeline which extends from the weir structure, back through the containment dike, to the receiving waters-the same waters where the sediment originated.



The slurry enters the placement area through the effluent pipeline. The dredge pipeline is positioned up and over the perimeter containment dike where the slurry is then pumped into the placement area.



Once the slurry enters the placement area, it’s velocity slows to a point where the sediment settles-out from the slurry. The sediment-free water is then drained from the placement area through the spillway structure. The sediment remains within the placement area perimeter dikes.



The interior elevation of the placement area gets higher as sediment is deposited through dredging operations. At some point, the interior elevation of the placement area gets close to the elevation of the containment dike. At that point, sediment from within the placement area, and/or imported fill material, is used to increase the elevation of the containment dike. This raising of the containment dike generates additional capacity within the placement area for future dredged material disposal. Incremental containment dike raises can occur until such time the foundation material beneath the containment dike base cannot support the weight of the dike. At this point it may not be feasible to perform additional raises without additional geotechnical measures.