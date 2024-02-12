MG Lynn, BG Marrast Host give keynote speeches at 2024 CIOMR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2024 Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers (CIOMR) mid-winter meeting was held at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024. Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, and Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, deputy commanding general of 807th Medical Command Deployment Support, both gave keynote speeches in regard to training and operational shift back to large-scale combat operations, as well as balancing military, medical and compassionate skill sets. Both generals emphasized the importance of junior officer attendance and senior leader involvement in CIOMR. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez; with supplementary B-roll footage by U.S. Army Capt. Dan Yarnall, U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Anna Murch, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert, and U.S. Army Sgt. Davis Rohrer)