Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Lynn, BG Marrast Host give keynote speeches at 2024 CIOMR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The 2024 Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers (CIOMR) mid-winter meeting was held at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024. Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, and Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, deputy commanding general of 807th Medical Command Deployment Support, both gave keynote speeches in regard to training and operational shift back to large-scale combat operations, as well as balancing military, medical and compassionate skill sets. Both generals emphasized the importance of junior officer attendance and senior leader involvement in CIOMR. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez; with supplementary B-roll footage by U.S. Army Capt. Dan Yarnall, U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Anna Murch, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert, and U.S. Army Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912983
    VIRIN: 240202-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110128641
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Lynn, BG Marrast Host give keynote speeches at 2024 CIOMR, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    NATO
    U.S. Army Reserve
    AR-MEDCOM
    807th MCDS
    CIOMR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT