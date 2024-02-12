The 2024 Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers (CIOMR) mid-winter meeting was held at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024. Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, and Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, deputy commanding general of 807th Medical Command Deployment Support, both gave keynote speeches in regard to training and operational shift back to large-scale combat operations, as well as balancing military, medical and compassionate skill sets. Both generals emphasized the importance of junior officer attendance and senior leader involvement in CIOMR. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez; with supplementary B-roll footage by U.S. Army Capt. Dan Yarnall, U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Anna Murch, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert, and U.S. Army Sgt. Davis Rohrer)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912983
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110128641
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Lynn, BG Marrast Host give keynote speeches at 2024 CIOMR, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT