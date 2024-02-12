Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Office of few, Patient Travel is here for you!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center’s Patient Travel Program facilitates access to specialized medical care for military retirees and beneficiaries, offering comprehensive support to streamline the process. Open to all TRICARE Prime beneficiaries, including active duty personnel, retirees, and dependents, the program provides reimbursement for medical referrals over 100 miles from WHASC or other Military Treatment Facilities. The program covers expenses such as lodging, airfare, mileage, and meals, ensuring beneficiaries receive the necessary support without added stress. The program's role is to assist beneficiaries through the Defense Travel System (DTS) process, particularly for dependents without DTS or government computer access. Beneficiaries must submit the necessary documentation, including a patient travel checklist, referrals, and confirmation of care, within one year of their appointment for reimbursement eligibility. Timely communication and coordination with the office are recommended for a smooth process. The program serves as a lifeline for patients, offering relief from financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their recovery journey without added stress.

