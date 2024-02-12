An Office of few, Patient Travel is here for you!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center’s Patient Travel Program facilitates access to specialized medical care for military retirees and beneficiaries, offering comprehensive support to streamline the process. Open to all TRICARE Prime beneficiaries, including active duty personnel, retirees, and dependents, the program provides reimbursement for medical referrals over 100 miles from WHASC or other Military Treatment Facilities. The program covers expenses such as lodging, airfare, mileage, and meals, ensuring beneficiaries receive the necessary support without added stress. The program's role is to assist beneficiaries through the Defense Travel System (DTS) process, particularly for dependents without DTS or government computer access. Beneficiaries must submit the necessary documentation, including a patient travel checklist, referrals, and confirmation of care, within one year of their appointment for reimbursement eligibility. Timely communication and coordination with the office are recommended for a smooth process. The program serves as a lifeline for patients, offering relief from financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their recovery journey without added stress.