21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts Tactical Thursday

21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted a "Tactical Thursday" noncommissioned officer professional development for senior leaders across the command on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, February 15, 2024. The NCOPD began with a physical training event organized by the 30th Medical Brigade and was followed by a classroom portion where guest speakers, including an Air Force Kisling NCO Academy instructor, spoke about opportunities to enhance leadership skills.