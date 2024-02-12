Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts Tactical Thursday

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted a "Tactical Thursday" noncommissioned officer professional development for senior leaders across the command on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, February 15, 2024. The NCOPD began with a physical training event organized by the 30th Medical Brigade and was followed by a classroom portion where guest speakers, including an Air Force Kisling NCO Academy instructor, spoke about opportunities to enhance leadership skills.

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

