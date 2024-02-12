On this edition of The Raider Report, Airman First Class Evelyn D'Errico talks with Airmen from around Goodfellow Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 07:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912957
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-EP494-9829
|Filename:
|DOD_110128307
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep 48- Airmen On The Street (Why The Air Force?), by SrA Ethan Sherwood, A1C Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
