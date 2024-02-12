Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 48- Airmen On The Street (Why The Air Force?)

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On this edition of The Raider Report, Airman First Class Evelyn D'Errico talks with Airmen from around Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 07:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912957
    VIRIN: 240205-F-EP494-9829
    Filename: DOD_110128307
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 48- Airmen On The Street (Why The Air Force?), by SrA Ethan Sherwood, A1C Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Raider Report
    Airman On The Street

