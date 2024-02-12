Unlock Your Baby's Potential with Tummy Time! Join the New Parent Support Program's Workshop in USAG Stuttgart, Germany. Discover how to make playtime more engaging, build strength, and foster social connections for your little one. Learn the power of music in promoting essential visual, motor, and sensory skills. Connect with fellow families and embark on this enriching journey together!
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912955
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-IG356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110128278
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tummy Time With The New Parent Support Program, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
