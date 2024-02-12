Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tummy Time With The New Parent Support Program

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Unlock Your Baby's Potential with Tummy Time! Join the New Parent Support Program's Workshop in USAG Stuttgart, Germany. Discover how to make playtime more engaging, build strength, and foster social connections for your little one. Learn the power of music in promoting essential visual, motor, and sensory skills. Connect with fellow families and embark on this enriching journey together!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912955
    VIRIN: 240215-A-IG356-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128278
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tummy Time With The New Parent Support Program, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baby
    USAG Stuttgart
    New Parent Support Program
    Parenting workshops

