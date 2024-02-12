Tummy Time With The New Parent Support Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Unlock Your Baby's Potential with Tummy Time! Join the New Parent Support Program's Workshop in USAG Stuttgart, Germany. Discover how to make playtime more engaging, build strength, and foster social connections for your little one. Learn the power of music in promoting essential visual, motor, and sensory skills. Connect with fellow families and embark on this enriching journey together!