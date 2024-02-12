Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth Legacy: The Raid on Munster

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    On October 10th, 1943, Major John Egan led a bombing raid over Munster, Germany. The raid on Munster, was a significant bombing mission during World War II. The objective was to disrupt German industrial capabilities and infrastructure in the city. The intense bombardment caused substantial damage, aligning with the Allied strategy to weaken the German War effort.

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing encourages Airmen to learn more about Major. Join Egan and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”

    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

