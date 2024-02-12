Bloody Hundredth Legacy: The Raid on Munster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On October 10th, 1943, Major John Egan led a bombing raid over Munster, Germany. The raid on Munster, was a significant bombing mission during World War II. The objective was to disrupt German industrial capabilities and infrastructure in the city. The intense bombardment caused substantial damage, aligning with the Allied strategy to weaken the German War effort.



The 100th Air Refueling Wing encourages Airmen to learn more about Major. Join Egan and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”