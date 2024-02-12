Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr., You Are My Hero

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kenneth Dailey, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command essential personnel services officer in charge, shares the story of Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr. in honor of black history month Feb. 9 in Sembach, Germany. During Black History Month, Team 10 reflects on the contributions of Black Americans to the history of our nation and defense of our country. Throughout Black History Month, 10th AAMDC will be sharing stories of service from Soldiers to Civil Rights Leaders (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
