    Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr., You Are My Hero

    RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kenneth Dailey, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command essential personnel services officer in charge, shares the story of Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr. in honor of black history month Feb. 9 in Sembach, Germany. During Black History Month, Team 10 reflects on the contributions of Black Americans to the history of our nation and defense of our country. Throughout Black History Month, 10th AAMDC will be sharing stories of service from Soldiers to Civil Rights Leaders (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 04:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912940
    VIRIN: 240209-A-JK865-8420
    Filename: DOD_110128168
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: RP, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    blackhistorymonth
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

