Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll: Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air-assault training in Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PAHNI TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    02.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff 1st Sgt. Sam Nay, senior enlisted leader with 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the value of conducting an air-assault training exercise alongside Estonian Defense Forces at the Pahni Training Area near Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 14, 2024. The training marked the first U.S. and Estonian Defense Forces joint air-assault from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Estonia. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 04:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912939
    VIRIN: 240214-Z-AS463-1003
    Filename: DOD_110128145
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PAHNI TRAINING AREA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air-assault training in Estonia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT