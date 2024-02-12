Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air-assault training in Estonia

    CAMP TAARA, ESTONIA

    02.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a cold-load training exercise alongside Estonian Defense Forces at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 23, 2024. The cold-load training consisted of U.S. and Estonian Defense Forces rehearsing ingress and egress procedures from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912936
    VIRIN: 240213-Z-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128137
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP TAARA, EE

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne, Estonian Defense Forces conduct air-assault training in Estonia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

