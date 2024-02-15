Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 15, 2024

    JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News, Paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division conduct airborne operations entering Donnelly Training Area in Alaska; US Marines work alongside the Philippine Air Force and Coast Guard supporting the US Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao; And in the Philippine Sea, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailed and flew in formaion during a Multi-Large Deck event.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 00:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912933
    VIRIN: 240215-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110127997
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Pacific Ocean
    News, Japan, Philippines, Alaska, Pacific News

