Pacific News: February 15, 2024

On this Pacific News, Paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division conduct airborne operations entering Donnelly Training Area in Alaska; US Marines work alongside the Philippine Air Force and Coast Guard supporting the US Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao; And in the Philippine Sea, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailed and flew in formaion during a Multi-Large Deck event.