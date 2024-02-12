Soil Sample Collection Commences at Pu'uloa Range Training Facility - Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance Protection Division (ECPD) personnel collect soil samples from the shoreline of the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, HI, Feb. 14, 2024. The ECPD worked alongside the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young University - Hawaii, and Hawaii State Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response personnel to collect soil samples from across the 3,000-foot-long shoreline of the training facility that pose the greatest potential for off-site contaminate migration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)