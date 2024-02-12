Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Time Lapse: Soil Sample Collection Commences at Pu'uloa Range Training Facility - Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) personnel collected soil samples from the shoreline of the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, HI, Feb. 14, 2024. The ECPD worked alongside the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young University - Hawaii, and Hawaii State Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response personnel to collect soil samples from across the 3,000-foot-long shoreline of the training facility that pose the greatest potential for off-site contaminate migration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912929
    VIRIN: 240214-M-VH951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110127930
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time Lapse: Soil Sample Collection Commences at Pu'uloa Range Training Facility - Day 1, by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Timelapse
    MCBH
    PRTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT