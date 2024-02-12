Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) personnel collected soil samples from the shoreline of the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, HI, Feb. 14, 2024. The ECPD worked alongside the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young University - Hawaii, and Hawaii State Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response personnel to collect soil samples from across the 3,000-foot-long shoreline of the training facility that pose the greatest potential for off-site contaminate migration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912929
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-VH951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110127930
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Time Lapse: Soil Sample Collection Commences at Pu'uloa Range Training Facility - Day 1, by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT