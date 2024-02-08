Pacific News: February 8, 2024

On this Pacific News, A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Bomber assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base as part of a Routine Bomber Task Force Mission, Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force fly over Tinian And Saipan during a Multinational Formation Flight, and in Alaska, Approximately 30 Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska to Conduct Cold Weather Integration Training.
