Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package_4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery
    Company stationed in Alaska come to Sagami General Depot, Japan, every
    spring to support the mission of the Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast
    Asia.

    #ArmyTeam #ParashuteRiggers #COSIS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912926
    VIRIN: 230509-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110127826
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package_4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT