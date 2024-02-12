Parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery
Company stationed in Alaska come to Sagami General Depot, Japan, every
spring to support the mission of the Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast
Asia.
#ArmyTeam #ParashuteRiggers #COSIS
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912926
|VIRIN:
|230509-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110127826
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Package_4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
