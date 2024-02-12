Higashihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:



Nearly 100 students from a local Japanese elementary school received an in-depth look at life as an American student recently when they visited fifth graders at Arnn Elementary School on the U.S. Army Sagamihara Family Housing Area.



The Higashihara Elementary youth were welcomed with a musical performance by Arnn students.



The visitors were then matched Arnn students and started by asking each other a series of questions in both English and Japanese.



After that, they took part in various activities, such as working together on drawings, designing and building a computer program, working a challenge to stack cups using only string, playing a musical game and much more.



|Interview: Riko Matsumura, 5th Grade, Higashihara Elementary School

The Arnn students were very friendly, and today’s event was fun. We don’t have many opportunities to interact with students from other countries, so it was great getting to meet the students from Arnn today.





Interview: Nanako Kanbara, 5th Grade, Higashihara Elementary School

I was a bit nervous, so I was only able to have simple conversations with the Arnn students, like asking them their favorite color, their birthday, and so on. But they took the initiative to talk to me, so I was very comfortable talking with them. I take private lessons after school to learn English, but when it came to speaking English to Americans, I felt a bit overwhelmed.



Interview: Sebastian Montero, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School





Interview: Leighton Cobb, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School







Narration:



The American and Japanese organizers created the cultural exchange program to allow their students to learn the importance of diversity, and to build positive future relations between the students. It started with the American students visiting the Japanese elementary school in December.



Interview: Shoko Kuribayashi, Principal, Higashihara Elementary School

The thing that I really want my students to take away from this cultural exchange program with Arnn Elementary is for them to experience other cultures, including the differences between theirs and ours. I believe that might help them to expand their viewpoint on how they see things in the future.



Interview: Corey Algood, Principal, Arnn Elementary School





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.