Non-combat arms military occupational speciality Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division participated in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade's Sustainer of the Quarter competition, Jan. 30-31, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY.
The competition included a six-mile ruck march, an Army Combat Fitness Test, cold-water immersion training, a run/SKEDCO event, a stress shoot and a presentation board. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB PAO)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 15:48
Category:
|Package
Length:
|00:00:39
Location:
|NY, US
This work, Sustainer of the Quarter, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
