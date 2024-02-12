Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainer of the Quarter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Non-combat arms military occupational speciality Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division participated in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade's Sustainer of the Quarter competition, Jan. 30-31, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY.

    The competition included a six-mile ruck march, an Army Combat Fitness Test, cold-water immersion training, a run/SKEDCO event, a stress shoot and a presentation board. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912907
    VIRIN: 240131-A-WA772-1353
    Filename: DOD_110127453
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainer of the Quarter, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom
    Fort Drum
    Alpine
    ARMY SUSTAINMENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT