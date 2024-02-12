Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ride of the Infantry

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kjarra Wymore 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment conduct training at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia from May 22-23, 2023, as part of Exercise Immediate Response 23. IR23 is part of a larger exercise, making up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 exercise or DEFENDER 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912906
    VIRIN: 230523-Z-AH358-2001
    Filename: DOD_110127444
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ride of the Infantry, by SSG Kjarra Wymore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

