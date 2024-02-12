Holloman AFB celebrates Valentine's Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Bailey, U.S. Air Force retired, Shelley Bailey, 49th Wing community engagement chief, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Pruitt, 49th Wing command chief executive assistant, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Claire Pruitt, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, U.S. Air Force Airman Melody Kaiser, 54th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omer Yilmaz, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, talk about their respective relationships while serving in the military at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 14, 2024. This Valentine's Day, Airmen from across the 49th Wing celebrate the positive aspects of their marriages, despite the challenges that can often accompany relationships within the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)