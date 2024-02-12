John Bailey, U.S. Air Force retired, Shelley Bailey, 49th Wing community engagement chief, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Pruitt, 49th Wing command chief executive assistant, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Claire Pruitt, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, U.S. Air Force Airman Melody Kaiser, 54th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omer Yilmaz, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, talk about their respective relationships while serving in the military at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 14, 2024. This Valentine's Day, Airmen from across the 49th Wing celebrate the positive aspects of their marriages, despite the challenges that can often accompany relationships within the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 15:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912903
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110127375
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman AFB celebrates Valentine's Day, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT