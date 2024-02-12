Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman AFB celebrates Valentine's Day

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    John Bailey, U.S. Air Force retired, Shelley Bailey, 49th Wing community engagement chief, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Pruitt, 49th Wing command chief executive assistant, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Claire Pruitt, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, U.S. Air Force Airman Melody Kaiser, 54th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omer Yilmaz, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, talk about their respective relationships while serving in the military at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 14, 2024. This Valentine's Day, Airmen from across the 49th Wing celebrate the positive aspects of their marriages, despite the challenges that can often accompany relationships within the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912903
    VIRIN: 240214-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110127375
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    TAGS

    Military relationships
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Valentine's Day
    49th Wing

