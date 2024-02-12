Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental Management Division Protecting Threatened and Endangered Species Loggerhead Sea Turtles

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Environmental Management Division (EMD) with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, follow the threatened and endangered species act to ensure the safety of loggerhead sea turtles on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. The EMD routinely gathers data to ensure that the endangered species remain protected. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912900
    VIRIN: 240214-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_110127340
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Turtles
    Wildlife
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Endangered Species
    EMD

