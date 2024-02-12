Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th Best Squad Promo

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ten soldiers from the 350th Civil Affairs Command participated in the command's Best Squad Competition on Eglin Airforce Base, February 1-7, 2024. Competitors were tested on individual and collective military tasks such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, Weapons Qualification, Medical Lanes, Land Navigation and the Confidence Course. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912897
    VIRIN: 240207-A-XA253-7908
    Filename: DOD_110127318
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 350th Best Squad Promo, by SSG Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    350th CACOM
    USACAPOC (A) U.S. Army Reserve

