    Swarm Meeting

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Members of the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ meet at NCTF-RH Headquarters. The team of experts came from across the United States to ‘swarm’ and find ways to address community and regulator concerns over water testing and quality at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912894
    VIRIN: 240131-N-IS471-9350
    Filename: DOD_110127244
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    This work, Swarm Meeting, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS

    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

