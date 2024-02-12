Swarm Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ meet at NCTF-RH Headquarters. The team of experts came from across the United States to ‘swarm’ and find ways to address community and regulator concerns over water testing and quality at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)