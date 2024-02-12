Arctic Angels Set Defensive Positions for JPMRC 24-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, set up a bivouac shelter during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 in Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2024. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring leaders and soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that changes quickly and suddenly. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)