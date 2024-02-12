Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angels Set Defensive Positions for JPMRC 24-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, set up a bivouac shelter during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 in Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2024. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring leaders and soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that changes quickly and suddenly. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912892
    VIRIN: 240210-A-ED188-3698
    Filename: DOD_110127226
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    arctic
    11th Airborne Division
    defense capability
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

