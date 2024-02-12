Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, set up a bivouac shelter during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 in Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2024. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring leaders and soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that changes quickly and suddenly. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912892
|VIRIN:
|240210-A-ED188-3698
|Filename:
|DOD_110127226
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Angels Set Defensive Positions for JPMRC 24-02, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT