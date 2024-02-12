Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda struck by an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iranian-backed Houthis struck the Marshall Islands-flagged, Bermuda-owned M/V Marlin Luanda with an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) in the Gulf of Aden. Following the missile strike, a major fire ensued in one of the cargo holds. USS Carney (DDG 64), the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace (D656) and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam (DD66) all responded quickly, providing critical firefighting material and assistance to the civilian crew, who had depleted their organic firefighting capability. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)