Iranian-backed Houthis struck the Marshall Islands-flagged, Bermuda-owned M/V Marlin Luanda with an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) in the Gulf of Aden. Following the missile strike, a major fire ensued in one of the cargo holds. USS Carney (DDG 64), the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace (D656) and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam (DD66) all responded quickly, providing critical firefighting material and assistance to the civilian crew, who had depleted their organic firefighting capability. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912889
|VIRIN:
|240127-N-GF955-2004
|PIN:
|240127
|Filename:
|DOD_110127122
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda struck by an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
