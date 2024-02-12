Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda struck by an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM)

    AT SEA

    01.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Iranian-backed Houthis struck the Marshall Islands-flagged, Bermuda-owned M/V Marlin Luanda with an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) in the Gulf of Aden. Following the missile strike, a major fire ensued in one of the cargo holds. USS Carney (DDG 64), the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace (D656) and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam (DD66) all responded quickly, providing critical firefighting material and assistance to the civilian crew, who had depleted their organic firefighting capability. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912889
    VIRIN: 240127-N-GF955-2004
    PIN: 240127
    Filename: DOD_110127122
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda struck by an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Gulf of Aden
    NAVCENT
    Marlin Luanda
    Houthis

