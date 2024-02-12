USS Mason (DDG 87) fires a missile in self-defense at an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV that appeared to be coming in its direction, Dec. 6, 2023. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912884
|VIRIN:
|231206-D-D0477-1001
|PIN:
|231206
|Filename:
|DOD_110127061
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
