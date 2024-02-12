Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Fires a Missile in Self-Defense

    AT SEA

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Mason (DDG 87) fires a missile in self-defense at an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV that appeared to be coming in its direction, Dec. 6, 2023. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912884
    VIRIN: 231206-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 231206
    Filename: DOD_110127061
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: AT SEA

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    UAV
    USS Mason

