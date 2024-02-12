Soldiers assigned to the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, attend the unit's first leadership academy on Fort Stewart, Georgia., Feb. 5-9, 2024. The leadership academy served to boost and refine the Soldiers' leadership skills prior to their entry to the corps of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs and PFC Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912883
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-GV534-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110127060
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion Holds Leadership Academy to Develop Soldiers' Leadership Skills, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT