103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion Holds Leadership Academy to Develop Soldiers' Leadership Skills

Soldiers assigned to the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, attend the unit's first leadership academy on Fort Stewart, Georgia., Feb. 5-9, 2024. The leadership academy served to boost and refine the Soldiers' leadership skills prior to their entry to the corps of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs and PFC Santiago Lepper)