    103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion Holds Leadership Academy to Develop Soldiers' Leadership Skills

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, attend the unit's first leadership academy on Fort Stewart, Georgia., Feb. 5-9, 2024. The leadership academy served to boost and refine the Soldiers' leadership skills prior to their entry to the corps of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs and PFC Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912883
    VIRIN: 240208-A-GV534-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110127060
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Leadership
    Intelligence
    NCOA
    Electronic Warfare
    IEW

