USACRC Safety Short - Standards

USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Standards
Standards are the key to success for everything we do as an Army and are essential to our individual and collective safety. To accomplish our missions and provide for the safety and well-being of our Soldiers, it is imperative that Soldiers at all levels adhere to established standards and leaders consistently enforce those standards.
Do not buy in to the myth that enforcing standards will impede mission success. Failing to complete a proper PMCS on a vehicle may get you on the road quicker, but it will also increase your risk of a mishap which could derail your mission timeline, lead to destruction of mission essential equipment, and most importantly, result in the loss of lives.
Consistent enforcement of standards also reinforces “muscle memory” and habit transfer to both on-duty and off-duty activities. If a Soldier is consistently forced to wear a seatbelt or restraint in a government vehicle, it becomes a habit without conscious thought. If a Soldier isn’t wearing a seatbelt or restraint in a government vehicle, what do you think they are doing when operating or riding in a privately owned vehicle?
Standards Are Fully Enforced = SAFE
