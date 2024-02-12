Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACRC Safety Short - Standards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by JE Snowden 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Standards
    Standards are the key to success for everything we do as an Army and are essential to our individual and collective safety. To accomplish our missions and provide for the safety and well-being of our Soldiers, it is imperative that Soldiers at all levels adhere to established standards and leaders consistently enforce those standards.​

    Do not buy in to the myth that enforcing standards will impede mission success. Failing to complete a proper PMCS on a vehicle may get you on the road quicker, but it will also increase your risk of a mishap which could derail your mission timeline, lead to destruction of mission essential equipment, and most importantly, result in the loss of lives.​

    Consistent enforcement of standards also reinforces “muscle memory” and habit transfer to both on-duty and off-duty activities. If a Soldier is consistently forced to wear a seatbelt or restraint in a government vehicle, it becomes a habit without conscious thought. If a Soldier isn’t wearing a seatbelt or restraint in a government vehicle, what do you think they are doing when operating or riding in a privately owned vehicle?​

    Standards Are Fully Enforced = SAFE

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 12:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912882
    VIRIN: 240207-D-HR738-2404
    Filename: DOD_110127049
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Safety Short - Standards, by JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT