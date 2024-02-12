USACRC Safety Short - Best Crash Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While seat belt use has increased significantly due to laws, education, and technology over the years and most of us automatically buckle up the moment we enter a passenger vehicle, the lack of seat belt use in our Army continues to be a fatal issue. ​



Unfortunately, even in the face of overwhelming facts, some folks have difficulty distinguishing between facts and fiction and buy in to the following common myths regarding seat belts:​



​Myth – My vehicle has airbags, so I don’t need to wear a seatbelt.​

FACT: Airbags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them. In fact, if you aren’t wearing a seat belt, you could be thrown into a rapidly opening airbag and that force could seriously injure or kill you.​



​Myth – If my vehicle is on fire or underwater after a crash, my seat belt will trap me in the vehicle.​

FACT: Crashes involving fire or water are very rare (1/2 of 1% of all crashes) and if you are involved in one of these rare incidents, you have a better chance of escaping the vehicle if you are conscious. Wearing you your seat belt gives you a much greater chance of being conscious.​



Myth – You don’t need a seat belt if you aren’t traveling far or at a fast speed.​

FACT: Most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles from home and at speeds of less than 40 mph.​



​Myth – You are safer in a pickup truck, SUV or van, so you don’t need to wear a seatbelt in those vehicles.​

​ FACT: Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury to drivers and front seat passengers in pickups, SUVs and vans by 60%.​



Seat belts are without a doubt your best defense in the event of a vehicle crash – BUCKLE UP!