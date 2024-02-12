USACRC Safety Short - Best Crash Defense

While seat belt use has increased significantly due to laws, education, and technology over the years and most of us automatically buckle up the moment we enter a passenger vehicle, the lack of seat belt use in our Army continues to be a fatal issue.
Unfortunately, even in the face of overwhelming facts, some folks have difficulty distinguishing between facts and fiction and buy in to the following common myths regarding seat belts:
Myth – My vehicle has airbags, so I don’t need to wear a seatbelt.
FACT: Airbags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them. In fact, if you aren’t wearing a seat belt, you could be thrown into a rapidly opening airbag and that force could seriously injure or kill you.
Myth – If my vehicle is on fire or underwater after a crash, my seat belt will trap me in the vehicle.
FACT: Crashes involving fire or water are very rare (1/2 of 1% of all crashes) and if you are involved in one of these rare incidents, you have a better chance of escaping the vehicle if you are conscious. Wearing you your seat belt gives you a much greater chance of being conscious.
Myth – You don’t need a seat belt if you aren’t traveling far or at a fast speed.
FACT: Most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles from home and at speeds of less than 40 mph.
Myth – You are safer in a pickup truck, SUV or van, so you don’t need to wear a seatbelt in those vehicles.
FACT: Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury to drivers and front seat passengers in pickups, SUVs and vans by 60%.
Seat belts are without a doubt your best defense in the event of a vehicle crash – BUCKLE UP!
