USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Privately Owned Weapons Safety
Firearms are designed to be lethal and handling them in an unsafe manner is extremely dangerous. Whether you use a weapon for hunting, target shooting or personal defense, your weapons handling experiences will be far more enjoyable if you protect yourself, your family members, your friends and fellow Soldiers by handling your weapon in a responsible manner.
NEVER assume a weapon is clear - always THINK weapons safety!
T - Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.
H - Handle every weapon with care.
I - Identify the target before you fire.
N - Never point the muzzle at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
K - Keep the weapon on safe and your finger off the trigger until you intend to fire.
For more information visit safety.army.mil
Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 12:33
Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|912878
|VIRIN:
|240207-D-HR738-5263
|Filename:
|DOD_110127041
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACRC Safety Short - Privately Owned Weapons, by JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
