    USAMU Hosts All Army 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    REGISTRATION CLOSES FEBRUARY 23, 2024!

    IS YOUR TEAM SIGNED UP?

    The 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships will be March 10-16, 2024.
    This annual, week-long training event/competition, hosted by the Home of Champions, is open to all Soldiers in the U.S. Army, National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve, as well as cadets in U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC).

    Register at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=25850&fbclid=IwAR1EONsK5RrA740tiNClFQKQdGzAlNqrCkiN4AyKC8s6lFkSQqQN_OVaxcg

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912875
    VIRIN: 240214-A-ZG886-7469
    Filename: DOD_110127032
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    army training
    marksmanship
    All Army
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

