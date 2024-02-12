USAMU Hosts All Army 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



REGISTRATION CLOSES FEBRUARY 23, 2024!



IS YOUR TEAM SIGNED UP?



The 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships will be March 10-16, 2024.

This annual, week-long training event/competition, hosted by the Home of Champions, is open to all Soldiers in the U.S. Army, National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve, as well as cadets in U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC).



Register at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=25850&fbclid=IwAR1EONsK5RrA740tiNClFQKQdGzAlNqrCkiN4AyKC8s6lFkSQqQN_OVaxcg