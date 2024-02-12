USAMU Hosts All Army 2024

REGISTRATION CLOSES FEBRUARY 23, 2024!
IS YOUR TEAM SIGNED UP?
The 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships will be March 10-16, 2024.
This annual, week-long training event/competition, hosted by the Home of Champions, is open to all Soldiers in the U.S. Army, National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve, as well as cadets in U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC).
Register at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=25850&fbclid=IwAR1EONsK5RrA740tiNClFQKQdGzAlNqrCkiN4AyKC8s6lFkSQqQN_OVaxcg
