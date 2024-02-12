USACRC Safety Short - Paddlecraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10 Ways to Paddle Safely:​

ALWAYS WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET – Wear a properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times on the water.​



DON’T DRINK WHILE PADDLING – Avoid alcohol, which impairs the coordination and balance you need to control a canoe, kayak or raft.​



STAY LOW – Learn how to enter and exit your boat safely and stay low in your boat when possible. Mot Most paddle sport drownings are the result of capsizing.​



KEEP YOUR BALANCE – Don’t overload your boat. Distribute passengers, secure gear evenly and low, and leave your dog on land.​



PRACTICE THE WET EXIT – Learn how to get out of, hang on to, right, and re-enter your capsized boat.​



DON’T GET LEFT IN THE COLD – Dress for the weather conditions and be prepared for cold-water immersion. Hypothermia is a danger any time of the year.​



PLAN AHEAD – Know the water you’re paddling, plan your day of paddling, and file a “float plan” so that someone knows where to find you and when you plan to return.​



NEVER PADDLE ALONE – Companions can come to your aid if you get into trouble. New paddlers should paddle with someone more experienced – it’s a great way to learn and remain safe if there’s a mishap.​



BE IN COMMAND – Know how to move your boat forward, back, and sideways, and how to stop using paddle strokes. Watch ahead for hazards like undercut rocks, bridge pilings, large branches and trees, big drop-offs, or other boats.​



LEARN ABOUT YOUR BOAT – Consider taking a canoe or kayak safety class. Call 1-800-929-5162 or visit www.acanet.org to learn about classes offered by the American Canoe Association.​

Source: U.S. Coast Guard in partnership with the American Canoe Association​

http://bdept.cgaux.org/misc_docs/BROCHURE_PADDLE_SAFE_HAVE_FUN_rs.pdf​



​Paddle Safe! Have Fun! safety.army.mil