Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACRC Safety Short - Paddlecraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by JE Snowden 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    10 Ways to Paddle Safely:​
    ALWAYS WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET – Wear a properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times on the water.​

    DON’T DRINK WHILE PADDLING – Avoid alcohol, which impairs the coordination and balance you need to control a canoe, kayak or raft.​

    STAY LOW – Learn how to enter and exit your boat safely and stay low in your boat when possible. Mot Most paddle sport drownings are the result of capsizing.​

    KEEP YOUR BALANCE – Don’t overload your boat. Distribute passengers, secure gear evenly and low, and leave your dog on land.​

    PRACTICE THE WET EXIT – Learn how to get out of, hang on to, right, and re-enter your capsized boat.​

    DON’T GET LEFT IN THE COLD – Dress for the weather conditions and be prepared for cold-water immersion. Hypothermia is a danger any time of the year.​

    PLAN AHEAD – Know the water you’re paddling, plan your day of paddling, and file a “float plan” so that someone knows where to find you and when you plan to return.​

    NEVER PADDLE ALONE – Companions can come to your aid if you get into trouble. New paddlers should paddle with someone more experienced – it’s a great way to learn and remain safe if there’s a mishap.​

    BE IN COMMAND – Know how to move your boat forward, back, and sideways, and how to stop using paddle strokes. Watch ahead for hazards like undercut rocks, bridge pilings, large branches and trees, big drop-offs, or other boats.​

    LEARN ABOUT YOUR BOAT – Consider taking a canoe or kayak safety class. Call 1-800-929-5162 or visit www.acanet.org to learn about classes offered by the American Canoe Association.​
    Source: U.S. Coast Guard in partnership with the American Canoe Association​
    http://bdept.cgaux.org/misc_docs/BROCHURE_PADDLE_SAFE_HAVE_FUN_rs.pdf​

    ​Paddle Safe! Have Fun! safety.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 12:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912873
    VIRIN: 240207-D-HR738-3895
    Filename: DOD_110127026
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Safety Short - Paddlecraft, by JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    1S0XX Safety

    Aviation Safety Officer (ASO)

    TAGS

    safety
    Water Safety
    leave time
    paddlecraft
    paddlecraft safety
    holiday activities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT