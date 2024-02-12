The Air Force Medical Service's Critical Role in Space Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Medical Service readies the Guardian warfighters for their critical missions, our Guardian warfighters, must be medically ready, reliable and capable.



We are building the next generation of aerospace medicine experts, innovating human performance readiness solutions for scenarios that push the limits of imagination and delivering trusted care, anytime, anywhere.