    The Air Force Medical Service's Critical Role in Space Operations

    02.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Medical Service readies the Guardian warfighters for their critical missions, our Guardian warfighters, must be medically ready, reliable and capable.

    We are building the next generation of aerospace medicine experts, innovating human performance readiness solutions for scenarios that push the limits of imagination and delivering trusted care, anytime, anywhere.

