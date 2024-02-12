A Shot in the Dark

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Archer Battery, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, fire the M777 Howitzer during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912864
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110126964
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
