Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR FAS LFX with M777

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, fire M777 Howitzers during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6-8, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912854
    VIRIN: 240214-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110126796
    Length: 00:10:36
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR FAS LFX with M777, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ArtilleryHell
    VictoryCorps
    VCorps : ToujoursPret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT