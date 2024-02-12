U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, introduces its first F-35B Lightning II aircraft squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The photo of the week is brought to you by Cpl. Thomas Sheng showing U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguishing a controlled fire during a live fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912852
|VIRIN:
|240213-M-MF519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110126758
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 05-24, by Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
