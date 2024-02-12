Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 05-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, introduces its first F-35B Lightning II aircraft squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The photo of the week is brought to you by Cpl. Thomas Sheng showing U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguishing a controlled fire during a live fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912852
    VIRIN: 240213-M-MF519-1002
    Filename: DOD_110126758
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 05-24, by Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    F-35B
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM
    VMFA 542

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT