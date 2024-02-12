Marine Minute: 05-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, introduces its first F-35B Lightning II aircraft squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The photo of the week is brought to you by Cpl. Thomas Sheng showing U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguishing a controlled fire during a live fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)