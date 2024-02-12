183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron and the 172nd Maintenance Group enhanced their warfighting capabilities in Puerto Rico with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, where they learned how to operate effectively with degraded communications under pressure, while expanding their knowledge of C-17 Globemaster III maintenance and refueling, July 12, 2023. U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.