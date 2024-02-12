Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron and the 172nd Maintenance Group enhanced their warfighting capabilities in Puerto Rico with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, where they learned how to operate effectively with degraded communications under pressure, while expanding their knowledge of C-17 Globemaster III maintenance and refueling, July 12, 2023. U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912850
    VIRIN: 230712-Z-BT678-1074
    Filename: DOD_110126749
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MS, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    readiness
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    C 17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

