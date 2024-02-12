The competition's 12-mile ruck march had a secret weapon: hidden hills that brought even the fittest competitors to their knees.
CPL Ivan Gaona, leading the pack, saw his sub-2:30 dream crushed by the relentless incline. Many, overconfident in their 3-hour target, found their plans derailed by the unforgiving terrain.
But amidst the disappointment, heroes emerged. SPC Elizabeth Engle, a Soldier facing her first 12-miler clocked in at 2:59 - one agonizing second from a "no go." Her story, along with others who conquered the impossible, shines a light on the true meaning of leadership: rising above, adapting, and never giving up.
Don't forget to show your support for these incredible competitors.
Music titles "Into the Unknown" and "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 08:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912841
|VIRIN:
|240214-O-JU906-8296
|Filename:
|DOD_110126631
|Length:
|00:12:51
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unforgiving Terrain, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT