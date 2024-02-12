Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unforgiving Terrain

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    The competition's 12-mile ruck march had a secret weapon: hidden hills that brought even the fittest competitors to their knees.

    CPL Ivan Gaona, leading the pack, saw his sub-2:30 dream crushed by the relentless incline. Many, overconfident in their 3-hour target, found their plans derailed by the unforgiving terrain.

    But amidst the disappointment, heroes emerged. SPC Elizabeth Engle, a Soldier facing her first 12-miler clocked in at 2:59 - one agonizing second from a "no go." Her story, along with others who conquered the impossible, shines a light on the true meaning of leadership: rising above, adapting, and never giving up.

    Don't forget to show your support for these incredible competitors.

    Music titles "Into the Unknown" and "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912841
    VIRIN: 240214-O-JU906-8296
    Filename: DOD_110126631
    Length: 00:12:51
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

