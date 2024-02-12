video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912841" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The competition's 12-mile ruck march had a secret weapon: hidden hills that brought even the fittest competitors to their knees.



CPL Ivan Gaona, leading the pack, saw his sub-2:30 dream crushed by the relentless incline. Many, overconfident in their 3-hour target, found their plans derailed by the unforgiving terrain.



But amidst the disappointment, heroes emerged. SPC Elizabeth Engle, a Soldier facing her first 12-miler clocked in at 2:59 - one agonizing second from a "no go." Her story, along with others who conquered the impossible, shines a light on the true meaning of leadership: rising above, adapting, and never giving up.



Don't forget to show your support for these incredible competitors.



Music titles "Into the Unknown" and "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.