Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Minister of the Armed Forces arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (14 Feb. 24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu arrives at NATO Headquarters for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on 14 February 2024.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912840
    VIRIN: 240214-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110126630
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT