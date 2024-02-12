Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We're the 31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 31st Fighter Wing talk about the personality of the base while experiencing mild interruptions at Aviano Air Base, Italy, February 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912834
    VIRIN: 240213-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110126576
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

