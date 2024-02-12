Members from the 31st Fighter Wing talk about the personality of the base while experiencing mild interruptions at Aviano Air Base, Italy, February 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912834
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110126576
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We're the 31st Fighter Wing, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
