    NATO AWACS aircraft takes to the skies with an all-female crew

    GERMANY

    09.02.2024

    A NATO AWACS aircraft flew with its first all-female crew over NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a routine NATO’s enhanced vigilance activities mission.

    The mission featured 22 servicewomen from eight NATO Allies, representing diverse backgrounds and roles in the Airborne Early Warning community. The flight highlights female aviators and their contributions to NATO’s air defence.

    Footage includes shots of the AWACS aircraft in Geilenkirchen, Germany and the AWACS aircraft flying a surveillance patrol over NATO’s eastern flank, as well as interviews with an Italian pilot and a US aircrew operator.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912832
    VIRIN: 240209-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110126517
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: DE

