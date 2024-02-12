NATO AWACS aircraft takes to the skies with an all-female crew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912832" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

A NATO AWACS aircraft flew with its first all-female crew over NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a routine NATO’s enhanced vigilance activities mission.



The mission featured 22 servicewomen from eight NATO Allies, representing diverse backgrounds and roles in the Airborne Early Warning community. The flight highlights female aviators and their contributions to NATO’s air defence.



Footage includes shots of the AWACS aircraft in Geilenkirchen, Germany and the AWACS aircraft flying a surveillance patrol over NATO’s eastern flank, as well as interviews with an Italian pilot and a US aircrew operator.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.