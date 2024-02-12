XVIII Airborne Corps, 16th Military Police Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 20th Engineer Brigade and 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade took part in an airborne operation and validation exercise to increase readiness on Fort Liberty, N.C., Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912831
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-NJ170-9126
|Filename:
|DOD_110126510
|Length:
|00:08:07
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Airborne Operation and Validation Exercise, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT