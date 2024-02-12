Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Airborne Operation and Validation Exercise

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps, 16th Military Police Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 20th Engineer Brigade and 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade took part in an airborne operation and validation exercise to increase readiness on Fort Liberty, N.C., Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912831
    VIRIN: 240209-A-NJ170-9126
    Filename: DOD_110126510
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Airborne Operation and Validation Exercise, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIII Airborne Corps

