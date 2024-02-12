ROK special forces partnered with the 8th Security Forces Squadron to focus on base defense training during exercise Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 23:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912819
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-MC941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110126256
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACUP - Beverly Midnight, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
