    PACUP - Beverly Midnight

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    ROK special forces partnered with the 8th Security Forces Squadron to focus on base defense training during exercise Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912819
    VIRIN: 240129-F-MC941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110126256
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP - Beverly Midnight, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kunsan
    8th SFS
    exercise
    republic of korea
    Beverly Midnight

