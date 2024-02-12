U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb.12, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912813
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-EY126-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110126040
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bomber Task Force in Guam, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT