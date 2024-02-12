Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force in Guam

    GUAM

    02.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb.12, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912813
    VIRIN: 240212-F-EY126-3001
    Filename: DOD_110126040
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: GU

    This work, Bomber Task Force in Guam, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

