    Black History Month: Interview with TSgt Jeffrey McClary

    WY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Technical Sgt. Jeffrey McClary of the Wyoming Air National Guard shares his perspective on Black History Month. With 12 years of service, TSgt. McClary reflects on the resilience and contributions of African Americans. His empowering message celebrates diversity and inspires unity for a brighter future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 17:51
    Location: WY, US

