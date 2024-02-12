Technical Sgt. Jeffrey McClary of the Wyoming Air National Guard shares his perspective on Black History Month. With 12 years of service, TSgt. McClary reflects on the resilience and contributions of African Americans. His empowering message celebrates diversity and inspires unity for a brighter future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912810
|VIRIN:
|240207-Z-KB070-2382
|Filename:
|DOD_110125875
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Black History Month: Interview with TSgt Jeffrey McClary, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT