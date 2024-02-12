Black History Month: Interview with TSgt Jeffrey McClary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Technical Sgt. Jeffrey McClary of the Wyoming Air National Guard shares his perspective on Black History Month. With 12 years of service, TSgt. McClary reflects on the resilience and contributions of African Americans. His empowering message celebrates diversity and inspires unity for a brighter future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)