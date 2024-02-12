3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shares His Valentine's Day Gifts

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker, a Soldier assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, share what he gets for Valentines Day from his long-distance girlfriend at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2023. 3rd ID enjoys highlighting the festivities in which soldiers participate. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|02.13.2024
|02.13.2024 18:15
|Video Productions
|912809
|240213-A-VI253-6469
|DOD_110125851
|00:00:56
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|5
|5
