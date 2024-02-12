Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shares His Valentine's Day Gifts

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker, a Soldier assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, share what he gets for Valentines Day from his long-distance girlfriend at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2023. 3rd ID enjoys highlighting the festivities in which soldiers participate. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912809
    VIRIN: 240213-A-VI253-6469
    Filename: DOD_110125851
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shares His Valentine's Day Gifts, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield
    Valentines Day 2024

