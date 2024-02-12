Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J Blinken remarks at the event “Hostage Diplomacy as an International Security Threat: Strengthening our Collective Action, Deterrence and Response” in Washington, D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 17:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912806
    Filename: DOD_110125812
    Length: 00:16:44
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Antony J Blinken
    Hostage Diplomacy

