Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Weather Mission-Set

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Capt. Christian Little 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    This video details the full spectrum of the U.S. Air Force's Combat Weather career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912804
    VIRIN: 240212-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110125698
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Weather Mission-Set, by Capt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    SWO
    Combat Weather
    Staff Weather Officer
    CWG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT